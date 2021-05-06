  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Wirral Chamber Music Festival is Music to Our Ears

Published: 6th May 2021 14:32

Tickets are on sale now for a weekend of events that are sure to strike a chord with many in Neston.

A variety of events will be happening over the weekend of Friday 16 - Sunday 18 July 2021and tickets for The Main Event are on sale now. On Saturday 17 July from 7.30pm Schubert's String Quintet will be performed for the audience at St Peter's Church, Heswall.

The Wirral festival weekend of musical events is a first for the musicians and will take place in various locations across the Peninsula.

Ticket prices start at £5.60 and the chamber is in the process of setting up as a charity. You can buy your tickets online by clicking here.

Wirral Chamber Music Festival

