Willaston Scouts Invite You to Join Their Online Scavenger Hunt

Published: 6th May 2021 16:06

Taking the challenge online this weekend - join 1st Willaston Scout Group on a scavenger hunt, with a difference.

One of the 1st Willaston Scout Group's warriors scavenged all natural materials to build the perfect woodland retreat. Picture taken from Facebook.

Every year since 2014 the Scouts North West Region have run a Scavenger Hunt around Liverpool city centre. And in 2021 the hunt makes a return in the form of a virtual Shelterbox challenge.

The online challenge is open to all from Friday 7 May - Sunday 9 May. Throughout Saturday, video challenges will be released, with live and pre-recorded videos and tips from many guests. Then all individuals and teams have to do is complete the challenge by the end of Sunday.

Each challenge has been submitted by members of the Scout Groups, so that there is a real sense of contribution and ownership for the event. One of 1st Willaston Scouts' Leaders, Graham Shaw, is heavily involved in the organisation of the event and 1st Willaston Scouts enter teams and support fundraising every year.

As a small committee who represent the Scouts in Cheshire, Cumbria, East Lancashire. Greater Manchester East, GM North, GM West, Isle of Man, Merseyside and West Lancashire, the group are collaborating to bring together young people from all over the region at a time when many have felt isolated and are missing their regular Scouts group. As well as raising money for ShelterBox, it will provide an accessible, engaging and fun event for young people from across the North West Region.



It all began when John Cadman from Merseyside Scouts and his colleagues attended an International Conference in London. Inspired by their experience, they decided to organise a large scale event for the Scouts from their region: "We had heard about the ShelterBox Scavenger Hunt that (at the time) was organised annually in London, and thought it might be a good idea to try in the North West. A couple of us visited the London Scavenger Hunt that year and from there we formed a small team to organise a similar event in Liverpool, we had some fantastic help from ShelterBox and members of the local Rotary Club, and the rest is history."



The aims were twofold - to raise awareness and raise money. Since starting seven years ago they have raised over £23,000 for ShelterBox.



ShelterBox was chosen as it not only does amazing work, but really embodies the values of Scouts.



John says "Not only is ShelterBox a very worthy cause, but it also gels with the Scouting ethos of helping others. It provides some fantastic programme ideas for our Scout Groups and many of the challenges that we take part in can also be worked into our Awards programme."



It's not only ShelterBox who benefit. One of the many benefits for the young people is that they get to learn about the work that ShelterBox does in disaster relief, and it really broadens their knowledge of world events. There's also a sense of familiarity. John says: "The type of equipment sent out to disaster areas is very similar to that used on our camping trips!"



Although there is no charge to take part in the event the organisers have set up a Just Giving page with a suggested donation of £3 to contribute to ShelterBox. Take part across social sites using the following links (please use #BigGreenBox):

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Website

Justgiving



