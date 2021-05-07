Willaston's Mobile Post Office Service Extends Business Hours
|Published: 7th May 2021 10:31
The mobile Post Office service held out of Willaston Memorial Hall has extended its opening hours.
The Outreach service will bring its mobile branch van to the village square, Tuesdays and Fridays, from 11.30am to 2pm.
Services include general post, international parcels, cash withdrawals and deposits, travel money, savings, vehicle tax and top-ups.
