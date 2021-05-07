  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Pfizer Vaccine Update

Published: 7th May 2021 11:16

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccination against COVID-19 will be given next week.

COVID vaccine

If you had your first dose of the Pfizer vaccination against COVID-19 between 10 and 12 weeks ago, your second dose is due.

Your own GP Practice may well be in touch in the next few days to notify you of an appointment time, or if not you should contact them direct, to make arrangements.

Although you book your appointment via your own surgery, all vaccines will again be given at Neston Medical Centre. Please follow all the same guidelines as before including allowing additional time to park, as the surgery car park will only be open for those with disabilities.

The clinics will be held next week and patients from the three surgeries will be offered an appointment on the following days:

  • Tuesday 11 May - Neston Medical Centre
  • Wednesday 12 May - Neston Surgery
  • Thursday 13 May - Willaston Surgery

Neston & Willaston Primary Care Network have said on social media: "We need to stress the importance of attending your appointment, not only to prevent waste but also this is potentially the last pfizer clinic."

They have expressed huge thanks, as do we all, to Neston Community Youth Centre for their ongoing support with the vaccine rollout. Their thanks is rightly extended to every volunteer who has given their time to support a fantastically productive local service.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies