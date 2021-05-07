Neston Pfizer Vaccine Update

Published: 7th May 2021 11:16

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccination against COVID-19 will be given next week.

If you had your first dose of the Pfizer vaccination against COVID-19 between 10 and 12 weeks ago, your second dose is due.

Your own GP Practice may well be in touch in the next few days to notify you of an appointment time, or if not you should contact them direct, to make arrangements.

Although you book your appointment via your own surgery, all vaccines will again be given at Neston Medical Centre. Please follow all the same guidelines as before including allowing additional time to park, as the surgery car park will only be open for those with disabilities.

The clinics will be held next week and patients from the three surgeries will be offered an appointment on the following days:

Tuesday 11 May - Neston Medical Centre

Wednesday 12 May - Neston Surgery

Thursday 13 May - Willaston Surgery

Neston & Willaston Primary Care Network have said on social media: "We need to stress the importance of attending your appointment, not only to prevent waste but also this is potentially the last pfizer clinic."

They have expressed huge thanks, as do we all, to Neston Community Youth Centre for their ongoing support with the vaccine rollout. Their thanks is rightly extended to every volunteer who has given their time to support a fantastically productive local service.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.