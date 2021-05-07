Keith Millar Wants Us to Face Neston's Future Together

Published: 7th May 2021 18:35

The results are in and Keith Millar, Labour, has been elected Cheshire West and Chester Councillor for Neston.

Neston's new Councillor Keith Millar.

The turnout was 36.4% with 1,548 votes cast. Keith Millar is elected having received 875 votes.

Conservative Party candidate Steve Wastell received 579 votes, while the Liberal Democrat candidate John Derry Lawrence Edwards received 80.

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member for Little Neston, Louise Gittins, has thanked everyone who turned out to vote and said: "We listened to everything you told us on the doorstep and look forward, with Hope, to an exciting future for us all."

Keith himself admits to being proud and humbled and has also thanked the voters. He is: "... looking forward to working with and for our community..."

Keith succeeds Councillor for Neston, Andy Williams, after he sadly passed away at the start of the pandemic. In Keith's own words: "Like Andy, I know that Labour is the only political party with a clear vision for our future: celebrating our community, growing Neston's economy, creating jobs, and making Neston a greener place to live.

"Andy died at the start of the pandemic, but I know how proud he would have been to see our town come together over the past year.

"The true spirit of Neston people and local businesses has shone through, serving as a testament to a local Neston society's motto, formed in 1814, which says 'Bear ye one another's burdens'."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.