The Blue Bicycle Commission Their Own Piece of Neston Artwork

Published: 9th May 2021 18:58

Neston artist Joe Tunstall captures the history and future of The Blue Bicycle in a beautiful new watercolour painting.

Painting of The Blue Bicycle café comissioned by family owners and painted by Joe Tunstall.

Some readers may remember a story we ran in March about local artist Joe Tunstall and his generosity in auctioning art pieces for sale, in aid of The Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Charmed by Joe's artistic talent, capturing The Harp Inn pub in a lovely watercolour, The Blue Bicycle enquired about commissioning a painting of their own beautiful premises.

We put them in touch and now eight weeks later, the McDonagh Blue Bicycle family have proudly hung their delightful painting in pride of place for all to admire.

Back in March, Joe admitted: ""The Harp picture is the first watercolour I've done for about 5 years!" He painted the pub as a personal gift for a grieving friend who spent many happy hours outside the pub.

There was a hugely positive response to Joe's talent and skill and The Blue Bicycle weren't the only ones who showed interest in having local premises painted.

The Harp Inn painted in watercolour by Joe Tunstall.

We think that the new painting captures the historic brick building perfectly, with The Blue Bicycle's charm enticing us in to savour tasty morsels.

For now, coffee lovers can enjoy the fantastic new courtyard outside the café and it won't be long before we're back seated in the comfort of indoors.

