Are You or Anyone You Know Moving House?

Published: 10th May 2021 09:42

Constables Estate Agents, Neston and All In Clearance and Storage are joining forces for an Instagram giveaway.

Constables Estate Agents based on the High Street in Neston know all too well that moving house can be incredibly stressful.

There are lots of moving parts and financially things might be tight, which can sometimes mean trustworthy and professional removal services seem out of reach.

Constables have partnered with highly-esteemed All In Clearance and Storage, who are Wirral-based and can help you relocate anywhere in the UK and Europe.

Together they want to offer one lucky winner *25% OFF* their entire removals quote!

To enter on Instagram:

Follow us - @constablesea.

Follow @all_in_clearance.

Like and Save the competition post on either page.

Tag a Friend - maybe even one who's moving too.

Share their posts to your Stories for extra kudos, as well as far and wide to help out any local house movers.

The closing date for this giveaway is 8pm Monday 17 May 2021.

Only North West entries currently accepted. Subject to availability. This giveaway is in no way affiliated with Instagram.

t: 0151 230 8604

e: info@allinclearanceandstorage.co.uk

w: allinclearanceandstorage.co.uk

t: 0151 353 1333

e: info@constablesestateagents.co.uk

w: constablesestateagents.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.