  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

An Update From Friends of Hadlow Road Station

Author: Hilary Booth, FHRS Published: 10th May 2021 10:53

The FHRS update us on maintenance, their popular Pop-up Café and plans for Santa's Grotto. 

By Richard ByrneHadlow Road Station photographed by Richard Byrne.

Maintenance

Signs have continued to be refurbished throughout lockdown and they are now ready to be put back up on the external walls.

Rotten timber repairs have been undertaken by our maintenance team, including the painting of the replacement timbers.

When we get scaffolding the Waiting room ceiling plaster will be repaired, also by the maintenance team, followed by the repainting of the ceiling.

Pop-up Café

We had lots of customers for our pop-up-cafe on 18 April and 2 May, with the best-ever sales of bacon baps on 2nd May. Your loyalty to FHRS is beyond all bounds, for which we cannot thank you enough.

The catering team are really struggling to work due to the lack of electricity, which as you know we now have to share with the Station Master House café. We are doing everything we possibly can to make this work, but we desperately need the electric supply updated.

The catering team cannot use electricity for the dishwasher, the fridge, toaster (hence no toasted teacakes) and hot water which is the biggest issue.

We only have enough electricity for the bacon grill, the extractor fan (which is essential), hot water boiler for tea and the filter coffee machine.

The catering team have to take items back home with them to wash which puts a lot of extra pressure onto these individuals.

Our next pop-up café dates are 16 and 30 May, 13 and 27 June, weather and COVID-19 restrictions permitting. Please note the change of opening times: 10am to 1pm.

We look forward to meeting you all once again. As they say 'You are simply the best!'

Santa's Grotto

Detailed planning of a "Mini Santa's Grotto" event is well underway, based upon no large-scale entertainment or individual children's presents being provided this year.

120 tickets will be available FREE OF CHARGE for children to go individually into the signal box to see Santa in his grotto.

There will be entertainment by Simon Le Barber and a Balloon Man with tea/coffee/juice provided in the Waiting room whilst children wait to be taken by the elves to see Santa in his grotto.

Hilary Booth

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies