An Update From Friends of Hadlow Road Station

Author: Hilary Booth, FHRS Published: 10th May 2021 10:53

The FHRS update us on maintenance, their popular Pop-up Café and plans for Santa's Grotto.

Hadlow Road Station photographed by Richard Byrne.

Maintenance

Signs have continued to be refurbished throughout lockdown and they are now ready to be put back up on the external walls.

Rotten timber repairs have been undertaken by our maintenance team, including the painting of the replacement timbers.

When we get scaffolding the Waiting room ceiling plaster will be repaired, also by the maintenance team, followed by the repainting of the ceiling.

Pop-up Café

We had lots of customers for our pop-up-cafe on 18 April and 2 May, with the best-ever sales of bacon baps on 2nd May. Your loyalty to FHRS is beyond all bounds, for which we cannot thank you enough.

The catering team are really struggling to work due to the lack of electricity, which as you know we now have to share with the Station Master House café. We are doing everything we possibly can to make this work, but we desperately need the electric supply updated.

The catering team cannot use electricity for the dishwasher, the fridge, toaster (hence no toasted teacakes) and hot water which is the biggest issue.

We only have enough electricity for the bacon grill, the extractor fan (which is essential), hot water boiler for tea and the filter coffee machine.

The catering team have to take items back home with them to wash which puts a lot of extra pressure onto these individuals.

Our next pop-up café dates are 16 and 30 May, 13 and 27 June, weather and COVID-19 restrictions permitting. Please note the change of opening times: 10am to 1pm.

We look forward to meeting you all once again. As they say 'You are simply the best!'

Santa's Grotto

Detailed planning of a "Mini Santa's Grotto" event is well underway, based upon no large-scale entertainment or individual children's presents being provided this year.

120 tickets will be available FREE OF CHARGE for children to go individually into the signal box to see Santa in his grotto.

There will be entertainment by Simon Le Barber and a Balloon Man with tea/coffee/juice provided in the Waiting room whilst children wait to be taken by the elves to see Santa in his grotto.

Hilary Booth

