Neston Rec Celebrates Brio's 10th Birthday

Published: 11th May 2021 15:56

Neston Recreation Centre is home to Brio Leisure who are celebrating their 10th birthday this month.

Brio Leisure runs the Neston Recreation leisure site and their 10 year anniversary of the company launch has been a great opportunity to reminisce and celebrate the successes of Brio and the exceptional hard work of all the staff.

Photograph taken at the opening of the Ellesmere Sports Village way back in 2015. Brio say: "We were lucky enough to receive a royal visit from Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, who described the centre as "fantastic", and we definitely agree!"

Brio Leisure are wholly owned by Cheshire West and Chester (CWAC) Council and have worked collaboratively with them over the years. Running sites across the borough, the company employ around 600 staff and have been a part of a number of events, winning prestigious awards.

They have been recognised for inspiring Britain, and this year featured in The Leaders Council report on returning business and lessons learnt during the COVID pandemic.

Ian Ashworth, Director of Public Health at CWAC Council said: "We're very proud of everything Brio has achieved in the last 10 years.

"Our centres and services have been at the heart of our local communities, playing a vital role during the pandemic with virtual services to keep people fit and active throughout what has been a really challenging period for many, many people.

"Brio centres were at the heart of the emergency COVID response, acting as hubs for coordinating the supply of food and essentials and a base for the distribution of much-needed PPE.

"Subsequently, Brio centres and staff along with our voluntary and community sector partners, have been vital to the highly successful rollout of the Council's testing and vaccination plan across the borough.

"This has been an incredible undertaking and one that demonstrates Brio's ability to be flexible and responsive as an organisation and as a delivery partner."

MD Since Day 1



Managing Director Elly McFahn said: "I am proud to have been a part of Brio since the day the company was first launched on May 3, 2011, and indeed part of the journey to establish it at the outset.

"Brio was the first leisure Community Interest Company in the UK, which just goes to show the importance of the local offer for borough residents and communities.

"Over time, we have moved increasingly towards an enhanced health and wellbeing purpose, and this last year throughout COVID has shown just how important the things we offer are to underpin so many emergent challenges.

"Brio will continue to develop the good work it has done to date, and in partnership with Cheshire West and Chester Council, we will adapt and offer supported solutions for many years to come."

Looking Ahead



The company are looking ahead now as we transition through the roadmap out of lockdown and are welcoming customers back into their centres.

This year Brio Leisure have also secured a decarbonisation investment from the Council, see our article here. Ultimately it means that Brio will provide greener heating and energy across their centres.

Mr Ashworth added: "Looking ahead, the next ten years will see the Council invest £14m in transforming Brio services.

"These exciting plans involve Brio continuing to work closely with local communities to develop services tailored to the needs of local people and creating opportunities to provide targeted services to improve health and wellbeing.

"Brio will continue to deliver services in innovative and flexible ways, making best use of existing community facilities and partner networks as well as utilising green spaces and outdoor facilities."

Brio Leisure are celebrating their birthday with picture throwbacks, staff memories and competitions across social media. Get involved today with the #10YearsofBrio hashtag and visit their website here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.