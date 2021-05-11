Be Part of the RAF's Next Generation of Neston Air Cadets

Published: 11th May 2021 09:43

Create your own flight path: get outside, make new friends and improve your prospects along the way.



The 2375 (Neston) Squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets is recruiting young people aged 12-20 to join them on activities such as adventure and ceremonial training, flying and shooting.

Are you bored of doing nothing? Do you want to get outside? Improve your CV and meet new friends along the way? If the answer is yes, then the Neston Squadron want to meet you.

Squadron Training Officer Ben Turnbull says: "The RAF Air Cadets is the UK's premier uniformed youth organisation for young people aged 12-20 and offers a wide range of activities such as adventure training, flying, shooting, Drill and ceremonial training, BTECs and so much more."

2375 (Neston) Squadron is holding a cadet information night for young people and their parents or guardians to find out more about them and how taking part could benefit you.

If you or someone you know may be interested, join them at their HQ on Church Lane, Tuesday 1 June 1915 hours.

Email: info@2375aircadets.org

Web: 2375aircadets.org

Facebook: 2375 Neston Sqn RAFAC

Twitter: @2375RAFAC

Instagram: @2375ATC



