  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Be Part of the RAF's Next Generation of Neston Air Cadets

Published: 11th May 2021 09:43

Create your own flight path: get outside, make new friends and improve your prospects along the way.

RAFAC 2375 (Neston) Squadron

The 2375 (Neston) Squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets is recruiting young people aged 12-20 to join them on activities such as adventure and ceremonial training, flying and shooting.

Are you bored of doing nothing? Do you want to get outside? Improve your CV and meet new friends along the way? If the answer is yes, then the Neston Squadron want to meet you.

RAFAC 2375 (Neston) Squadron

Squadron Training Officer Ben Turnbull says: "The RAF Air Cadets is the UK's premier uniformed youth organisation for young people aged 12-20 and offers a wide range of activities such as adventure training, flying, shooting, Drill and ceremonial training, BTECs and so much more."

RAFAC 2375 (Neston) Squadron

2375 (Neston) Squadron is holding a cadet information night for young people and their parents or guardians to find out more about them and how taking part could benefit you.

If you or someone you know may be interested, join them at their HQ on Church Lane, Tuesday 1 June 1915 hours.

RAFAC 2375 (Neston) Squadron

Email: info@2375aircadets.org
Web: 2375aircadets.org
Facebook: 2375 Neston Sqn RAFAC
Twitter: @2375RAFAC
Instagram: @2375ATC
 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies