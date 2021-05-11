Join Wirral Met College's June Open Events
|Author: Wirral Met College
|Published: 11th May 2021 10:50
Physical open days are back and you are invited!
Taking place over four dates in June 2021, at Wirral Met's specialist campuses: Wirral Waters, Conway Park, Twelve Quays and Oval, you will have the opportunity to explore our facilities, speak to our friendly tutors and student support teams. Book your free place today.
Home to industry-standard facilities, you can study a variety of different courses that are designed to prepare you for jobs, apprenticeships and university.
Come along if you're:
- A school leaver looking for your next steps
- A parent or carer looking in to your ward's options
- An adult looking to retrain and learn new skills
- Interested in higher education/University courses
Tuesday 22 June - Twelve Quays Campus
Wednesday 23 June - Conway Park Campus
Thursday 24 June - Wirral Waters Campus
Tuesday 29 June - Oval Campus
Booking is essential and places are limited. Please be reassured that our Open Events have been organised in order to maintain social distancing and we will follow government guidelines.
Book your place today
