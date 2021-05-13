  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Liverpool Theatre School Opens the Door for Talented Performers

Published: 13th May 2021 12:40

Promising young performers who are hoping to turn their passion for singing, dancing and acting into a professional career are being invited for a look behind the scenes at Liverpool Theatre School.

The performing arts school prepares to open its doors to prospective students on 18th and 19th May.

Liverpool Theatre School

Liverpool Theatre School, whose alumni include stars of Wicked, Les Misérables, Tenors of Rock and Blood Brothers, is set to welcome potential applicants for full-time professional training inside for the first time in over a year, as COVID restrictions are eased.

All attendees are required to register in advance for the open evenings, which are designed to give young performers an insight into life at Liverpool Theatre School and its professional training programmes in musical theatre, dance and acting.

Prospective students will have a chance to meet staff and students, whilst exploring the state-of-the-art facilities including an Acropad studio, a huge performance space and dedicated studios for singing, dancing and acting. There will also be advice on the financial support and scholarships available for training, as well as details on the selection process at Liverpool Theatre School, which is based purely on talent and ambition.

During the open evenings, Principal, Maxine Ellis, will provide an introduction to the professional training programmes available at Liverpool Theatre School. She said: "The focus at Liverpool Theatre School is very much on preparing talented young people for a future career in the performing arts industry. Our role is to encourage and nurture students as we help them to develop their natural talent and hone their skills to the exceptionally high standard that is required to succeed at a professional level.

"After what has been an extremely challenging year for young performers, we're really looking forward to welcoming the next generation of singers, dancers and actors to Liverpool Theatre School, as we open our doors to prospective students once again. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and I would urge any young people who are seriously thinking about a career on the stage to come along."

Liverpool Theatre School, located on the edge of the city's Creative Quarter, accepts only the most talented students on its professional BTEC and Trinity diploma courses. Rated ‘outstanding' by Ofsted, the prestigious performing arts school is just one of a handful of places in the country to offer a scholarship funded by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation.

Liverpool Theatre School is currently accepting applications for this September, with the first face-to-face auditions in over a year taking place in front of a panel on 15th May and 12th June. All prospective students who are planning to audition or attend one of the open evenings at Liverpool Theatre School are required to reserve a place in advance by emailing: info@liverpoolcentralstudios.com.

