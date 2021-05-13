  • Bookmark this page

May is Definitely Not Too Early to Think About Christmas

Author: FHRS Published: 13th May 2021 15:07

An update from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) on Santa's Grotto in the Signal Box.

Santa at Hadlow Road

Whilst December 2021 is a long way off at the moment, FHRS is already planning to operate a Santa's Grotto community event on Sunday 12th December 2021 (subject to COVID-19 regulations) at Hadlow Road Station.

FHRS will be funding all the costs involved in running Santa's Grotto this year as our contribution to the community, although, this Santa event at Hadlow Road Station will be on a reduced scale compared to previous years.

120 tickets will be available free of charge, for children to go into the signal box to see Santa in his fully decked-out grotto between 12 noon and 4pm. Santa will arrive at Hadlow Road Station at 12 noon when he will walk along the platform into his signal box grotto.

Children and adults will be entertained in the Waiting Room by Simon Le Barber and a Balloon Man and refreshments will also be provided by FHRS free of charge whilst waiting to see Santa. Each child with accompanying adults will be taken, one family at a time by an elf, from the waiting room along the platform to meet Santa in his signal box grotto and each child will receive a small token present from Santa.

Santa at Hadlow Road

In the past, this event has been on a much larger scale, including a more costly present received from Santa, which required considerable volunteer resources to plan and deliver these Santa events each year. As this will be a much smaller Santa event than in previous years, we do hope that children will continue to enjoy their visit to Santa in his signal box grotto at Hadlow Road Station this Christmas!

Tickets will be available after the summer holidays so watch out for a further announcement on who to phone to reserve your ticket.

