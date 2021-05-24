  • Bookmark this page

Nellie is 105 Years Young and Still Partying

Published: 24th May 2021 12:44

Hartford Hey is home to one lovely young lady who has received not one, but 2 telegrams from the Queen.

Ellie Eynon 105 years old

Ellie Eynon, known warmly as Nellie, is now a full-time resident at Hartford Hey Residential Home in Parkgate.  She lived first in Ellesmere Port before moving to Neston, so has been local to the area her whole life.

Nellie has one son David, daughter-in-law Meghan, two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. 

Born in 1916, Nellie turned 105 years old on Sunday 23 May and in honour of this milestone, and because she loves a good party, a lovely celebration took place on Friday.

Originally planned as a garden party, festivities remained indoors away from the grey weather of late, but lots of fun was still had by all.

Nellie is always happy and enjoys banter with the staff and other residents. Friday was busy with a full-packed agenda and staff made sure she had a fabulous day. They call her a true inspiration and we have to agree.

Ellie Eynon 105 years old

Happy birthday Nellie, your crown is a perfect fit.

