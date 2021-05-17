  • Bookmark this page

Vacancies in Little Neston and Parkgate Wards on Neston Town Council

Published: 17th May 2021 10:48

Two casual vacancies have arisen for Town Councillor for the Parkgate and Little Neston Wards of Neston Town Council.

Councillor Lynch has not attended at meetings for over six months and as such, is now disbarred. Cllr Roberts has resigned from the council. 

Any ten electors in each of the wards may call an election by writing to: The Returning Officer, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Council Offices, 4 Civic Way, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BE; requesting that an election be held to fill the said vacancy.  The request needs to be made within 14 days (not including Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays) from the date of the notice issued by Neston Town Council which was Wednesday 5 May 2021, already over one week ago.

Due to the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, if an election is called it will not be held for some time.

If no election is called, the council will attempt to fill the vacancy by co-option.

Cheshire West and Chester Council will advise in due course.

Neston Town Council
 
Neston Town Council
Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR
0151 336 3840
council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk
 
