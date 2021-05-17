COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 17th May 2021 20:07

Step 3 of the roadmap out of lockdown sees restrictions further eased, with caution, today Monday 17 May.

We can escape the rain and eat indoors at hospitality venues finally and can be hopeful, while still cautious, spending more quality time with our nearest and dearest.

We last reported on COVID case numbers in the Neston area Monday 29 March and since then the totals have been negligible. For the first time since, 3 new cases have been recorded in the Willaston and Thornton ward.

Current COVID case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for the 7 days to 12 May 2021 are as follows (numbers quoted in brackets are week 29 April - 5 May):

Little Neston <=2 (<=2)

Neston <=2 (<=2)



Parkgate <=2 (<=2)



Willaston & Thornton 3 (<=2)

Number of cases is very low now and where stated as <=2, aren't stated as absolute figures in order to protect data. The rate per 100,000 for Willaston and Thornton alone is 68.04.

Rates will continue to be monitored weekly, but will only be reported when any increase is apparent.

Data by ward can be found here.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep their physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you have symptoms or to get tested.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.