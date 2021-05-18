Introducing the New Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Neston

Author: Neston Town Council Published: 18th May 2021 08:59

Neston Town Council have elected a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor to serve the Neston community into 2022.

The council have today, Tuesday 18 May 2021, issued a statement introducing the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor who will represent the community for the next year, until May 2022:

At the virtual meeting of the Council on 4th May, Steve Wastell was elected as Chairman of Neston Town Council for the ensuing year.

Cllr Steve Wastell, Mayor of Neston In Neston Town Council tradition, Councillor Wastell adopted the title of Mayor as he is entitled to in accordance with Local Government Act 1972 s 245 (6). Cllr Pat Kynaston, whom you all know through her works with our local community, was elected as Deputy Mayor.

Cllr Wastell said "The past year has been very challenging for all of us and the Town Council has continued to hold "remote meetings". I'd like to thank Councillors for electing me as their Chair for the next council year. It is a great honour to be holder of this position and I will work to the best of my ability for the benefit of Neston. I would like to thank Cllr Warner for her hard work over the past year. I hope to continue with the good work started by Cllr Warner and I am pleased to have the support as Deputy Mayor for the ensuing year of Cllr Pat Kynaston."

Cllr Pat Kynaston, Deputy Mayor of Neston.

The Deputy Mayor, Cllr Kynaston said "I feel privileged that my fellow Councillors believe I am the right person to support our newly elected Mayor during the coming year. This is a time when we cautiously return to face-to-face meetings and look ahead to see how we can support Residents and Businesses to move towards a more normal way of life. Sadly many of our regular community event organisers have already taken the decision not to return this year but their committees are working actively to ensure they will be ready for 2022.

"Our businesses that have been able to open have done really well to offer as extensive a service as possible and I hope that they, and other businesses that are just re-opening, have a good ongoing trading year.

"I am looking forward to an interesting and proactive Council year."

At the Annual meeting of the Council, one of the Councils ex-Mayors, Cllr Dominic Roberts tendered his resignation. As a keen runner himself, he wished to focus on youth sporting activities.

Cllr Lynch, due to personal reasons, had not attended for 6 months and now is no longer a council member.

