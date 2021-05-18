A Celebration of 140 Years of Play at The Neston Club

Published: 18th May 2021 09:56

The Neston Club are holding a celebration lunch marking 140 years of sport 1881 - 2021.

In celebration of cricket, hockey, squash and tennis being played at The Neston Club for 140 continuous years now, a 3-course Celebration Lunch will be held at 12.30pm Saturday 17 July and all are welcome to attend: members, friends and guests alike.

John Crowther captured this lovely shot from the balcony of The Neston Club, on the occasion of the wedding reception of their son and new daughter-in-law, April 2021.

For delicious food, refreshing drinks and the support of each other's company, the lunch promises to be an event not to be missed.

All are invited onto the balcony to watch the cricket first XI match after lunch.

Tickets are available from Kat Hussey in the office by phone on 0151 336 4199 or email to enquiries@nestoncricketclub.co.uk.

For more information about the event and the club visit thenestonclub.co.uk today.

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

t: 0151 336 4199

e: enquiries@nestoncricketclub.co.uk



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.