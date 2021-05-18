  • Bookmark this page

Fancy Yourself as a New Neston Reading Friend?

Published: 18th May 2021 11:36

The Library Team have just launched their new 'Reading Friends' telephone befriending service. 

 

Reading Friends

 

With the Library Team at StoryhouseLive, Cheshire West and Chester Libraries have just launched their new 'Reading Friends' telephone befriending service.

Do you know anyone who would benefit from the service? Let's spread the word and let them know.

We're all in need of a bit of extra support just now so if you would like some reading recommendations, help with choosing books or just a bookish chat, we're here to help.

Wherever you are in the Neston area, give the team a call on 01244 409113 (and select Option 2) or email library@storyhouse.com.

Friendly library staff are waiting on your call.

Reading Friends Poster

