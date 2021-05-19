  • Bookmark this page

Sensational Sausage Sizzler for the Most Precious Cause

Published: 19th May 2021 16:03

Parkgate Family Fun Day being held in aid of charity Incubabies, who support Arrowe Park Hospital's vital Neonatal unit.

Sausages!

Arrowe Park Neonatal Provision is a level 3 intensive care unit, qualified to provide specialised care for extremely sick or premature babies. Local charity IncuBabies hopes to raise much-needed funds for a new extension to the facility, which has been praised for "keeping little miracles alive".

With "big ambitions for tiny lives", Incubabies are supporting the future of the neonatal service that has literally been the lifeline for many local families. Serving families on the Wirral peninsula, in Cheshire, Merseyside and beyond, the service really is helping as many little people as possible.

Furthermore, Incubabies also support important research that is hoped to benefit many neonates and other poorly babies.

This July, Incubabies are hosting their Sensational Sausage Sizzler in Parkgate and it promises to be a fabulous afternoon with musical entertainment, a bouncy castle and lots more not to be missed.

Tickets include a welcome drink, a sausage or burger in a bun with all the trimmings and either cheesecake or strawberries for dessert. Wait until only the embers remain on the barbecue and you may even chance a strawberry on your cheesecake, but no promises.

There will also be a fully stocked bar seving both soft drinks and alcohol for the grown-ups.

The event is taking place on Sunday 4 July, from 1pm - 4pm at Elmcroft, Boathouse Lane, Parkgate CH64 3TB.

TICKETS

To book your tickets, you can message Incubabies via Facebook or contact Trudi for further details on 07733 325674.

The ticket price is £10 per adult, £5 per child (up to age 11)

You can donate direct to Incubabies any time, via their JustGiving website here.
 
Sensational Sausage Sizzler poster
  
Incubabies logo
 
Charity No. 1174162 

 

