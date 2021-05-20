Bistro 1881 Welcomes New Chef Ready for Re-opening

The Parkgate Clubhouse are excited to announce the reopening of Bistro 1881 Saturday 22 May, welcoming new Chef Carlos Mangani.

With a focus on fresh, locally sourced produce and delicious dishes catering to all dietary requirements, our appetising brunch and lunch menu will be available Saturdays and Sundays 10am - 5pm.

To book a table, visit The Neston Club website, email enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk, or telephone 0151 336 4199. The restaurant is open to all members of the general public.

You may make a reservation for seating, either inside The Cranston Suite or outside on our covered balcony, both boasting views of the Welsh hills.

The dishes available range between chorizo and fried eggs lightly dusted with chili flakes and served on crusty bread, a traditional full English breakfast (full vegetarian option available), butterflied chicken breast marinated with lemon and seasonal herbs in a khobez bread, and also a Legendary Clubhouse Sandwich.

For the non-meat eaters in your life, we offer marinated halloumi served on a bed of salad in khobez bread and an ALT sandwich, a twist on the classic BLT but served with avocado instead of bacon.

Join us this weekend, it won't be one to miss!

