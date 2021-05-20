Half-term Covered with School Holiday Activity Camps at The Neston Club

Published: 20th May 2021 16:44

Multi sports school holiday activity camps happening over half-term.

Sports' coach at The Neston Club, Chris White, is looking forward to welcoming children age 4-12 between Tuesday 1 - Friday 4 June.

The camps promise to be great fun and offer your child the opportunity to meet new friends, learn new skills and thoroughly tire them out before they head home to you.



They will be kept busy trying new sports, playing games and competitions, fingers crossed they'll be winning prizes and even water fights feature on the schedule.

You can book by emailing Chris, or texting him on 07947 491374 ASAP. Spaces are still available so get in touch with coach Chris today.

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

Telephone: 0151 336 4199

