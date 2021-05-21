Cheshire West Crowd - Springboard Your Community Project

Published: 21st May 2021 10:37

New crowdfunding initiative the Cheshire West Crowd provides springboard for community projects .



Cheshire West and Chester Council is set to launch the Cheshire West Crowd, an exciting new crowdfunding programme.

Working in partnership with Spacehive, the UK's leading civic crowdfunding platform, the Cheshire West Crowd will empower people to create projects that will make a positive difference in their community.

The Council will be allocating funding to the programme and supporting projects focusing on its priorities, with up to 75 per cent of the overall crowdfunding target for projects available to boost them.

Local organisations offering support to projects, whether it be funding or in kind, will also be invited to join the Cheshire West Crowd and help turbocharge the success of locally-led campaigns.

The Cheshire West Crowd will be formally launched at an online event from 6pm to 7pm on Monday 7 June.

Everyone is encouraged to attend to learn more about how to take part in the programme, whether that's creating your own local project or supporting community-led ideas with as little as £2. Register for your free spot at the launch.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: "We're delighted to launch the Cheshire West Crowd as it's a different way for local projects to raise much-needed funds.

"For some organisations, particularly smaller ones, filling in a lot of funding applications can be a big task so the Cheshire West Crowd will take the pressure off a little.

"Crowdfunding provides an opportunity for people to set up their projects on the platform in a way that's right for them and reach out to those who might be interested in supporting them.

"We're really excited to see how the Cheshire West Crowd develops, working alongside many of our partners in different sectors across the borough."

There's plenty of support available through the Cheshire West Crowd and Spacehive will be running workshops to help people get their projects ready for crowdfunding.

If you have any questions about the Cheshire West Crowd, please email today: support@spacehive.com.

