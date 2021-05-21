  • Bookmark this page

Raising Money in Memory of Jordan Banks

Published: 21st May 2021 14:03

The pupils at Neston's St Winefride's Primary School have been raising money, in memory of the 9 year old boy struck by lightning last week. 

St Winefride's pupils

The children at St. Winefride's Primary and their Pre-School, Little Gems, held a non-uniform day today, Friday 21 May 2021.

All the children were invited into school dressed in football kits or other sportswear, in memory of Jordan Banks, the 9 year old boy struck by lightning in Blackpool, Lancashire last week.

Jordan Banks was hit by lightning during a thunderstorm on the evening of 11 May and was declared dead in hospital an hour later. He was a keen footballer and in a coaching session when the event occurred.

Jordan was no stranger to fundraising himself, having raised £2,500 in 2018, for a local mental health charity in honour of his Uncle Reece. His caring nature also saw him leaving chocolate surprises for police officers to find on their patrol cars, throughout the COVID pandemic.

So far, the children at St Winefride's have raised over £200 and donations are still coming in! All money raised will be sent to charities that Jordan and his family have supported.

Thank you St Winefride's for a great effort.

St Winefride's pupils

 

