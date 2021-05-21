  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Appeal Following Deliberate Fires in Neston

Published: 21st May 2021 16:54

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following two deliberate fires in Neston.

Shakespeare Road, NestonImage courtesy of Google Maps. Police were informed of the fires on Shakespeare Road at 2.19am on Thursday 20 May.

One of them affected an electricity box which feeds a small block of flats on the road.

It left residents without electricity.

There was also a second larger fire which involved a quantity of rubbish at the back of a communal garden.

Officers have been making enquiries in the area in a bid to establish who started the fires.

Detective Constable Josie Fergus said: "Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of the fires.

"Fire spreads quickly and can put lives as well as properties at risk.

"The consequences of the fires could have been a lot worse and we are treating them extremely seriously.

"Enquiries in relation to the fires are ongoing and I urge anyone who thinks they have CCTV or dashcam footage that may be relevant to our investigation to get in touch.

"The same applies if you saw someone acting suspiciously in the area in the early hours of Thursday morning, or have any information, no matter how small, that may help us to establish who started the fires."

Anyone with information or footage that may aid the investigation is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 992219, give the details via this link or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

 

