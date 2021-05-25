National Lottery Players Can Enjoy Free Entry to RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

Published: 25th May 2021 09:58

National Lottery players can enjoy free entry to RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve, Neston, from Monday 7 June - Friday 11 June, as part of The National Lottery's Open Week celebrations.

To say thank you for the £30million raised for good causes every week by its players, The National Lottery is offering a ‘Ticket to Your Happy Place', locally with free entry to RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands, to anyone with a valid National Lottery ticket or scratchcard (can be digital) from Monday 7 - Friday 11 June.

In September, The National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded funding to the RSPB, through its Heritage Emergency Fund. The programme aims to help charities recover from a loss of revenue, and the additional costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This vital support during a challenging year has enabled the nature conservation charity to keep people connected to nature.

Outside of the pandemic, more than £42 billion has also been raised for good causes by Lottery players since the National Lottery began, in the areas of arts, sport, heritage and community. Burton Mere Wetlands was one such site, benefitting from support that helped to make it an even better place for wildlife and people by funding several improvements including the development of Burton Mere Wetlands' unique visitor centre and accessible nature trails, restoring dry stone walls and opening access to an Iron Age hillfort.

To recognise this incredible contribution from Lottery players over the years, one National Lottery ticket or scratchcard (can be digital) entitles the holder, plus up to one other adult and three children, to free entry.

Dan Trotman, Visitor Experience Manager at the RSPB Dee Estuary reserve said: "We are delighted to be taking part in the National Lottery Open Week. We're immensely grateful for the Lottery funding opportunities that have supported us through this past difficult year and also through previous projects here.

"Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve is the happy place of many people and we hope National Lottery players will come along to see the fantastic facilities and nature conservation work they have contributed towards here. This is a great chance to explore our trails and discover the wonderful wildlife that lives here."

For further information on the offer including terms and conditions visit here.

To search for special offers at other participating venues which your National Lottery ticket or scratchcard will unlock, head to the dedicated website.

