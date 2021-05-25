  • Bookmark this page

Have You Got Questions About Life and the Christian Faith?

Published: 25th May 2021 10:10

Offered by the Parish Church of Neston, introducing START: an online programme aimed at those who are new to, or still thinking about the Christian faith.

Faith in Christianity

Delivered online, START is made up of 6 online sessions, lasting about 1 hour each. Sessions will involve video clips, exercise, discussion and time for reflection. There is no cost involved and it is truly free for you to navigate your questions..

Have you ever thought:
  • What's life about and where are we going?
  • Does God exist and what is He like?
  • Why is the world in such a mess?
  • Who was Jesus, and is He relevant?
  • What does Jesus' death on the cross mean for me today?
  • How far can I go forward with God in my life?

START will help you discover more about God, Jesus and the journey of life.

If you're new to, or still thinking about the Christian faith, perhaps it's time you make a START.

The series is offered by the Parish Church of Neston and is FREE to attend. If you would like more information speak to Tony Cooke on 07841 756664 or email tonycooke34@icloud.com.

 

