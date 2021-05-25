British Legion Welcoming You Back for Saturday Night Entertainment and More

Published: 25th May 2021 16:00

Neston's Royal British Legion is your thriving social club, with a jam-packed calendar of events and entertainment, open 7 days a week.



Watch live sports and enjoy Saturday night live music in the Lounge bar, and the room is also available to hire.The club re-opened 17 May 2021, to members and visitors alike, with Wrexham lager newly on-tap: we're reliably informed that it was a keg's worth popular in its first week! The Juke Box is free and pool is too every day except Thursday, so there is a lot to love about Neston RBL.

The club is full of nostalgia and is kept spick and span with such pride, it is a credit to the team behind the scenes. There is something for everyone from Cash Bingo on Thursdays and Fun Quiz on the first and third Sundays of each month. Doors are open 7pm - midnight daily and also Sunday lunchtimes between 12pm - 3.30pm.

There is live music entertainment on Saturday evenings in the lounge bar with the first act back being Sally Ann Soul & Motown Show on 3 July. Warren Michaels, Mick Dee and Phil Alexander all play the venue on 10, 17 and 24 July, followed by The Electric Hat Band on 31st. All of these events are free for anyone to attend and no ticket is required. Doors are open 7pm and the acts usually perform from 8pm.

Entry fees will be payable in future, to keep the club going for generations to come. It will of course be cheaper if you're a member and at pence per week, it definitely pays to join up. Regardless of membership, visitors are always welcome to enoy the bar, sports and organised events.

All Premier League, Champions and Europa League games, as aired on BT Sports, will be shown on the big screen at the Legion, the perfect venue for you to savour the game and reasonably priced drinks from the well-stocked bar.

Cheers to the Future



The long-serving staff (lovely Norm is coming up on 40 fabulous years) and Committee volunteers have been hard at work during lockdown with a new partition wall separating the snooker hall, fresh paint on the walls and new, larger TV screens.

Plans are afoot for hire of the upstairs function room, which will be ready in July, with events kicking off with Stan Boardman & Friends (Enemies) on Saturday 17 July. In the past, Neston RBL have welcomed tribute and comedy acts and visits from sports personalities such as Frank Bruno, to name just one.

Neston RBL is home to many Societies and Leagues involved with snooker (3 full-size tables), darts (the best darts suite in Wirral), pool, indoor bowls, even homing pigeons. Many Finals nights and Presentation Evenings are proudly held here. But more than that, it a welcome retreat for some of that quality social interaction we have all been starved of throughout the COVID pandemic.

On the subject of COVID there are safety measures in place and all entering the premises are asked to please adhere to the published guidelines.

Celebrate Your Own Event



The downstairs Lounge is available to hire from £80 (member price) any time except Saturday evenings (can be made available if booked long enough in advance). The biggest of the new TVs even has USB ports so you can display a reel of your own photos up there, whatever the celebration.

The upstairs function room accomodates 220 seated guests and will be available to book from mid-July for those larger events. It's the only venue in Neston large enough to accomodate so many guests, other than The Neston Club. So for any event, from 20 - 220 guests, get in touch with the Neston Royal British Legion branch either by phone on 0151 336 4630 or click on one of their social media links below.

There is a large car park and full disabled facilities also.

Neston RBL boasts a large function room upstairs, used for special events and available to hire for your own occasions.

History of the Royal British Legion in Neston

After the first world war the British Legion was formed to provide a social focus of a different kind.

The club in Neston remembers those who fought and those who sadly fell in war, one of whom was Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Bushell, who was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross in 1918, and was a grandson of the Bushell whose memorial fountain stands at Neston Cross.

It was reported in 1919 that 841 officers and men from Neston had served in the war of whom 91 were killed and are named on the war memorial, erected in 1920.

Many of the returning soldiers became Comrades of the Great War - one of several associations which merged in 1921 to form the Neston British Legion. They were launched financially by Colonel Harrison of Derma Hall, who provided them with a hut on the field next to the parish church, known now as Church Field, but then known as Comrades Field. Col Harrison sold the field to the church in 1919, but it remained as a football field for the Comrades. In due course the Legion acquired the congregational chapel and land next to the Institute in 1946. The new clubhouse as it stands today, was built around it in about 1966.

Neston Royal British Legion is a long-established Branch and has the distinction of having had four Victoria Cross holders reside within the club's bounaries, earned in the Boar War and the First and Second World Wars.

Opening Hours

Daily 7pm - midnight

Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.

Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm

Get in touch

Neston Royal British Legion

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

Tel: 0151 336 4630

