Pop-up Café at Hadlow Road Station This Coming Sunday

Author: FHRS Catering Team Published: 25th May 2021 18:40

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station will host their pop-up café on the platform, weather permitting.

FHRS held a catering team pop-up café stock ordering meeting on Monday afternoon with Carole, Jenny, Lyn and Chris to agree requirements for this Sunday's FHRS pop-up café on the west section (telephone kiosk side) of the platform at Hadlow Road Station.

Weather forecast for Sunday is dry and warm so we hope to see lots of our customers coming along for the usual bacon bap and tea/filter coffee to meet and chat with friends and other local residents.

Don't forget the new earlier pop-up café opening time of 10am to 1pm.

Please note that the coffee and cake service from the tricycle on Hadlow Road Station platform by the signal box has nothing to do with Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) and is provided by a family based commercial business.

FHRS pop-up café is used to raise funds for maintenance, repairs and improvements to the station and the curtilage for the benefit of our community and is all done by volunteers.

