The Blue Bicycle Now Hiring

Published: 26th May 2021 17:49

The Blue Bicycle are looking for their newest friendly, professional front of house person.

The Blue Bicycle coffee shop at 10 The Cross, Neston, are looking for a new person to join their lovely team, front of house.

The position is part-time, working 3 or 4 days across 7 between 9am and 5:30pm.

Applicants need to have experience as a waiter/waitress, preferably with some time as a barista, but definitely worked in hospitality before.

You must be customer-focused and immaculately presented, always wearing a smile.

The closing date for applications is Friday 11 June 2021.

To apply, please drop your CV in to the coffee shop.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

w: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

