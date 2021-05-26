The Blue Bicycle Now Hiring
|Published: 26th May 2021 17:49
The Blue Bicycle are looking for their newest friendly, professional front of house person.
The Blue Bicycle coffee shop at 10 The Cross, Neston, are looking for a new person to join their lovely team, front of house.
The position is part-time, working 3 or 4 days across 7 between 9am and 5:30pm.
Applicants need to have experience as a waiter/waitress, preferably with some time as a barista, but definitely worked in hospitality before.
You must be customer-focused and immaculately presented, always wearing a smile.
The closing date for applications is Friday 11 June 2021.
To apply, please drop your CV in to the coffee shop.
Opening Hours:
Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm
The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.