The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Church House in Burton Captured in Oil 1983

Published: 26th May 2021 16:27

We have received an enquiry from the owner of a rather special painting. 

Church House, Burton

A lovely lady who hails from Warminster, Wiltshire and is not at all familiar with Neston, has been in touch with regards a painting her mother acquired. She says: "I really have no idea regarding the house. I was given a painting from my mother a number of years ago. I wasn't too sure why as I have no recollection of ever going to this place nor even heard of it. I suspect she picked it up in some charity shop somewhere.

"I had no idea which Burton it was, so I've had a Google and found current pictures of the property... Also the sticker on the back of the painting which sent me on this search.

"I'm only doing this as if it were my house now I'd be thrilled to hear something about it.

"It would be lovely to find the people that lived there at the time."

Church House, Burton

We can see from the reverse that it was painted by celebrated artist Walter J. Roberts FRSA in 1983. Many of his pieces have sold at auction in recent years for a pretty penny.

The oil sings from the canvas with spring buds glowing in the sunshine. The painting may well be even more appealing to the current or past owners of Church House or indeed the owners at the time it was painted in 1983. There is a shadow behind the gates on the painting itself, could that be you?

If you think you would shed any more light on the search, it would be much appreciated if you would get in touch. Please email us neston@aboutmyarea.co.uk and we can put you in touch with the painting's current owner.
 
Church House, BurtonMore recent imagery of the lovely Church House in Burton, courtesy of Google.
