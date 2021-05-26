Are You a Neston Business Owner?

Published: 26th May 2021 18:06

Businesses are being asked for further input in to progressing the exciting Parklets Project for Neston.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is asking businesses for further input in to progressing a Parklets Project for Neston.

This exciting opportunity will bring new aesthetical street furniture to the town, improving the high street, and encouraging residents and visitors to make the most of our town centre.

An online Teams meeting is taking place on Thursday 27 May at 6.30pm. If you are a business and would like to join us please email rurallocality@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk for further details.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.