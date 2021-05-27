Neston Town Council Notice of Co-option

Published: 27th May 2021 09:35

Notice of co-option as a member of the council for Little Neston or Parkgate Ward.

Vacancies have arisen for a Town Councillor in the wards of Little Neston and Parkgate.

If you would like to be considered by the Council for co-option, please complete an application form. This will help members of the Council in making nominations from which to select a new member of the Council.

The application form can be downloaded by clicking here or a copy can be sent to you by email or post (see contact details below). The completed form should be returned by Friday 11 June 2021.

Please note that all information contained in Part 1 of the application will be published in the same manner as other documents for consideration at a meeting of the Council and be available to the public at the Council's office and on its website.

For further information please contact the Council Manager, Mrs A Kunaj, on 0151 336 3840 or email council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk.

council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk Neston Town HallHigh StreetNestonCH64 9TR

