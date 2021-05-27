  • Bookmark this page

Our Best Chance to Beat COVID is Vaccination

Published: 27th May 2021 16:36

There are some pockets in the Neston area where take-up of the COVID vaccine is low.

As a society, our best chance of beating the COVID-19 pandemic is the vaccine programme being rolled out across the country.

We're privileged to live in a society where we have such rapid access to the approved vaccinations. 

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Neston Ward Councillor, Louise Gittins said: "I've been lucky enough to have both vaccines. I'm not now immune to COVID-19, but I'm about 80% protected. The vaccine is protecting me, it is protecting the lives of my family, my friends and everyone that I come into contact with.

Leader of the Council getting vaccinated.

"As we have seen COVID-19 keeps mutating, think of the Kent variant, the South African variant and the Indian variant. But by getting vaccinated, testing ourselves twice weekly and observing the rules - Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air, collectively we can beat it.

"The vaccine is a miracle of science, the route to overcome this horrible disease and regain normality in our everyday lives.

"The vaccine is safe and it is free. I'd urge everyone, when invited to get a vaccine to take up the offer. Even if you are not personally worried, by having the vaccine you will be protecting others.

"If you have been invited to be vaccinated but not yet taken it up, the offer to accept remains open and still available. Protect yourself, your family, your loved ones and our wonderful community - get vaccinated."

 

 

