Help Rotary Clubs Litter Pick the Whole of the Wirral Circular Trail

Published: 27th May 2021 17:16

Neston Rotary Club is carrying out our litter pick between Lees Lane Ponds and Hadlow Station on Sunday 6 June.

Starting from 10am on Sunday 6 June, Neston Rotary Club is carrying out our litter pick, covering approximately 2 miles of trail between Lees Lane Ponds and Hadlow Road Station.

If any Neston residents wish to be involved please contact President of the Neston Rotary Club Trevor Irvin either by email to trevor_irvin@mac.com or by phone 07525 171806.

The whole of the Wirral Circular Trail will be divided into zones (17 in total) and shared between the Wirral Rotary Clubs. Clubs will work with local partners, for example litter picking groups and other trail users, to collect rubbish. This will allow for development of relationships between Rotary Clubs, partner organisations and individuals.

Desired End Result:

Wirral Circular Trail cleared of rubbish



Rotary visibly active

Development of relationships and networking with other community groups and individuals



Publicity across Wirral and beyond



Recruitment of new members



Sense of achievement

Please reference the attached information pack from Wirral Rotary Clubs for more information and get in touch with Trevor Irvin if you can help. Thank you for this community effort..

