Beautiful Planters in Place of Ugly Cones

Author: CWAC Council Published: 28th May 2021 13:01

The 'Streets Alive' project aims to brighten up our pavements.

If you have been in town Friday morning (28th), you may have spotted some lovely new planters being installed in the bus stop area outside The Blue Bicycle coffee shop. They're here to stay for the summer, look so much nicer than the traffic cones and will look so much brighter again once they're planted up.

Cheshire West and Chester Council, over the last 12 months, has been working with local businesses to put in place measures to help residents maintain social distancing whilst outdoors. A welcoming set of wood planters have been installed in the layby outside The Blue Bicycle, replacing the less aesthetically pleasing highway barrier interventions that are usually installed.

The new planters should brighten up our high street, as well as providing extra space and protection for shoppers.

The Council has advised the measures are currently in place temporarily over the summer months and will be subject to review. There is still a loading/unloading area/disabled parking available in this area and the bus service remains unaffected and will continue to operate albeit not pulling into the area fronting The Blue Bicycle.

