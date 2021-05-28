Linghams Wants to Hear from You if You Have Hospitality Experience

Published: 28th May 2021 13:21

Job Advert

Linghams Bookselleres, Heswall are looking to recruit an experienced person in hospitality to join the lovely team, working in the café.

Please email your CV to books@linghams.co.uk in the first instance.

Closing date for applications is Saturday 5 June 2021.

Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Café now fully open.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

