The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Linghams Wants to Hear from You if You Have Hospitality Experience

Published: 28th May 2021 13:21

Linghams Bookselleres, Heswall are looking to recruit an experienced person in hospitality to join the lovely team, working in the café.

Linghams

Please email your CV to books@linghams.co.uk in the first instance.

Closing date for applications is Saturday 5 June 2021.

Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.
Café now fully open.

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

