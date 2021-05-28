Linghams Wants to Hear from You if You Have Hospitality Experience
|Published: 28th May 2021 13:21
Job Advert
Linghams Bookselleres, Heswall are looking to recruit an experienced person in hospitality to join the lovely team, working in the café.
Please email your CV to books@linghams.co.uk in the first instance.
Closing date for applications is Saturday 5 June 2021.
Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.
Café now fully open.
Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG
Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk
Comments
