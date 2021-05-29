Woodfall Rotakids Support West Cheshire Foodbank

The Rotakids group at Woodfall Primary School in Neston held a non-uniform day and raised £220.

The children enjoyed an 'own clothes' day at Woodfall Primary School and raised money in aid of the West Cheshire Foodbank.

School report that: "All the children had a brilliant day" and have extended thanks to all of the Woodfall families and staff who contributed kind donations.

Well done Woodbank Rotakids, the donation will be very welcome and it is always good to see support for local causes.