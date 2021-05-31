  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Welcome Café is a Welcome Return for Hungry Market Go-ers

Published: 31st May 2021 15:43

Held at Neston Methodist Church on Fridays, to coincide with Neston Market, the Welcome Café has re-opened.

Welcome Café at Neston Methodist ChurchWelcome Café organiser Margaret Heibel is pictured at the first event since lockdown restrictions eased.

Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre run a Welcome Café on Fridays, to coincide with Neston Market. The café re-opened Friday 28 May and Neston Fairtrade Town Group held a Big Brew event.

They reported that they were delighted £100 was raised for the ‘Traidcraft Exchange Regenerators Appeal' which the Government will match-fund, meaning that £200 will go to: " help people from the world's most vulnerable communities fight back against climate change".

Wecome Café cakes

The Fairtrade Group expressed a big thank you to the volunteers who run the Welcome Cafe, those who made the information display, baked cakes and the customers who went along and supported the first event. All are very welcome to return in future and take along friends.

The Welcome Café is now back open fortnightly until the end of June (so 11 and 25 June) and then weekly service will resume. The café opens 10 am - 12 noon, is table-service, there's a one-way system in place and masks must be worn until seated.

Wecome Café sandwiches

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies