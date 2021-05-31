Welcome Café is a Welcome Return for Hungry Market Go-ers

Published: 31st May 2021 15:43

Held at Neston Methodist Church on Fridays, to coincide with Neston Market, the Welcome Café has re-opened.



Welcome Café organiser Margaret Heibel is pictured at the first event since lockdown restrictions eased.

Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre run a Welcome Café on Fridays, to coincide with Neston Market. The café re-opened Friday 28 May and Neston Fairtrade Town Group held a Big Brew event.

They reported that they were delighted £100 was raised for the ‘Traidcraft Exchange Regenerators Appeal' which the Government will match-fund, meaning that £200 will go to: " help people from the world's most vulnerable communities fight back against climate change".

The Fairtrade Group expressed a big thank you to the volunteers who run the Welcome Cafe, those who made the information display, baked cakes and the customers who went along and supported the first event. All are very welcome to return in future and take along friends.

The Welcome Café is now back open fortnightly until the end of June (so 11 and 25 June) and then weekly service will resume. The café opens 10 am - 12 noon, is table-service, there's a one-way system in place and masks must be worn until seated.

