The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Help Make Neston Rec an Award-winning Leisure Centre

Published: 1st June 2021 15:46

Help Neston Recreation Centre win 'Regional Centre of the Year' in the 2021 UK Active Awards.

 Brio Neston Recreation Centre

The leisure centre, operated by Brio, is excited to announce that they have entered the 'Regional Centre of the Year' category as part of this year's UK Active Awards.

By taking a few minutes to fill out a short survey, you can help our local leisure centre become award-winning. 

Fill out the survey about your experiences to get Neston Rec shortlisted today. Let's get Neston further recognnised at a national level.

The closing date for entries at this stage is Friday 11 June.

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Nearby postcodes

