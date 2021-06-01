Help Make Neston Rec an Award-winning Leisure Centre

Published: 1st June 2021 15:46

Help Neston Recreation Centre win 'Regional Centre of the Year' in the 2021 UK Active Awards.

The leisure centre, operated by Brio, is excited to announce that they have entered the 'Regional Centre of the Year' category as part of this year's UK Active Awards.

By taking a few minutes to fill out a short survey, you can help our local leisure centre become award-winning.

Fill out the survey about your experiences to get Neston Rec shortlisted today. Let's get Neston further recognnised at a national level.

The closing date for entries at this stage is Friday 11 June.

