Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Assault in Neston

Published: 1st June 2021 16:53

Detectives are appealing for information from the public after a man was assaulted outside a pub in Neston.

Sometime between 7pm and 7.20pm on Thursday 27 May the 29-year-old was stood outside the Brown Horse Pub on the Cross when he was hit in the face by an unknown person.

The victim sustained a serious facial injury as a result of the incident, which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged and is currently recovering at home.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information which may aid their investigation.

Detective Constable Chris Tryer, of Ellesmere Port CID, said: "The victim sustained a serious facial injury as a result of the attack and we are committed to doing all we can to trace the person responsible.

"As part of our enquiries we're keen to hear from anyone who was at the pub around the time of the incident and witnessed anything that may be relevant to our investigation.

"Perhaps you witnessed the incident or saw the offender.

"I also want to hear from anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may help our investigation."

Anyone with any information or footage in relation to the incident is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 998275, or visit the Cheshire Police website.

Information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report it via this link.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.