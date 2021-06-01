  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Assault in Neston

Published: 1st June 2021 16:53

Detectives are appealing for information from the public after a man was assaulted outside a pub in Neston.

Cheshire Constabulary

Sometime between 7pm and 7.20pm on Thursday 27 May the 29-year-old was stood outside the Brown Horse Pub on the Cross when he was hit in the face by an unknown person.

The victim sustained a serious facial injury as a result of the incident, which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged and is currently recovering at home.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information which may aid their investigation.

Detective Constable Chris Tryer, of Ellesmere Port CID, said: "The victim sustained a serious facial injury as a result of the attack and we are committed to doing all we can to trace the person responsible.

"As part of our enquiries we're keen to hear from anyone who was at the pub around the time of the incident and witnessed anything that may be relevant to our investigation.

"Perhaps you witnessed the incident or saw the offender.

"I also want to hear from anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may help our investigation."

Anyone with any information or footage in relation to the incident is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 998275, or visit the Cheshire Police website

Information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report it via this link.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies