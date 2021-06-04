Celebrating All Neston Volunteers in Volunteers' Week

Author: NCYC, Carrie Spacey and Katie Robson Published: 4th June 2021 18:17

What better time to celebrate the volunteers who make Neston such a great place to live, than national Volunteers' Week.

A collage of volunteer photographs published by NCYC.

Volunteers' Week in 2021 runs from 1 - 7 June and Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) have taken the opportunity to recognise the abundance of help that Neston volunteers have given to help others.

They say: "Volunteers have a huge impact in our community and Volunteers' Week is our chance to celebrate the hundreds of volunteers we've worked with in this last year and beyond.

"Before the Covid pandemic, amazing volunteers provided support and activities to a great number of local residents. From Neston Angels befrienders helping older people feel less lonely and more connected, to grafting gardeners transforming our outdoor spaces, from stewards braving the cold to help Christmas festivities go with a bang, to the hidden administrators and office assistants who helped co-ordinate activities .

"So many people in Neston and beyond have benefitted from the hours that volunteers have given.

"And then came the pandemic: and as all activities stopped, Neston stepped up in style. We have been humbled more than ever by the dedication and generosity of local people willing to give their time to help during this unprecedented period in history.

"We put out the call and local people responded instantly and in their droves. Together we tackled the most pressing needs, helping the clinically vulnerable with shopping and prescription deliveries in the very first lockdown, and up to the recent present, mass vaccinations have seen the largest number of volunteers involved in tackling the crisis.

"Thank you to all these volunteers who make our area such a great place to live."

In Neston, we are fortunate to have an exceptionally efficient team at NCYC, co-ordinated by Centre Manager Gareth Prytherch and Zaria Shreef. Between them they are corralling the efforts of a small army of local volunteers to meet the needs of hundreds of vulnerable people. They're undertaking an enormous variety of tasks - sometimes it is shopping, or picking up prescriptions, other times it's about being on the end of a telephone line for someone who is lonely - the list goes on.

Before COVID-19 and long after, volunteers are the backbone of the Neston community. It can be incredibly rewarding to give something back - whether you are recently retired and looking for something useful and interesting to do, or you're just starting out in the world of work and need to gain some experience for your CV, there are roles suitable for every need.

Volunteering is also a great way to meet people and make new friends. Many of the people called on by NCYC take part in community events such as Neston Ladies Club or the town's Christmas celebrations. When we are able to put these things back on the calendar, get involved - you'll be very glad you did.

We could list the many, many acts of kindness that take place in the Neston community every single day, but at the risk of missing people's names off by accident, we'll just say for now a huge THANK YOU, this Volunteers Week, to all those who have lent a hand, in both normal times and during the pandemic, we appreciate you.

