The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Ladies Club Retrospective Coming This Thursday

Published: 1st June 2021 17:41

Like last year, we've put your photos together with a pretty vast selection of shots we collected 2008 - 2019, when AboutMyArea has previously covered the event.

As you know, this Thursday should have been Neston Female Society's 207th annual procession, or Ladies Club as it's fondly known.

Sadly, due to the ongoing limitations on public gatherings during the coronavirus emergency, the usual procession, church service, blessing at The Cross and tea at Neston Civic Hall cannot go ahead.

We did not want the occasion to go unmarked, so we have gathered together a pretty vast selection of shots from over the past 12 years, pre-2020, since AboutMyArea has been covering the event.

The gallery article will be published on Thursday morning, so that you can enjoy a lovely look back over the years.

Thank you for all of your contributions and watch this space!

Neston Ladies Club Captured by Bernard Rose Photography, taken at the wettest Ladies Club in recent memory, 2012.

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
