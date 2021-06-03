  • Bookmark this page

Neston Flower Society Tribute For Ladies Day

Published: 3rd June 2021 12:39

Neston Ladies Day - highlight of the town - it's such a disappointment that it has been cancelled again this year.

The town would have been awash with flowers and the children looking forward to going to the fair.

Neston Flower Society thought it would be a good gesture to put staffs on the War Memorial, at the front of St Mary and St Helen Church.

Being right in the centre of Neston town, the floral displays are visible for all to enjoy.

Neston Female Society has, over the years, supported Ladies Day. We are looking forward to a colourful flower-bedecked town next year.

Ladies Day 2021

