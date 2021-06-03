Neston Primary Rotakids Helping Their Community

Published: 3rd June 2021 14:25

The Rotakids Group from Neston Primary School have been busy helping our local community.

The children enjoyed an afternoon of picking up litter from Stanney Fields.





Ellie Lewis, Rotakids Secretary says: "The Rotakids did their bit for the environment by litter picking at Stanney Fields Park.

"Some of the things we collected were food wrappers, drinks cans and glass bottles. Unexpectedly, someone discovered a baby's dummy and a football hidden in the park's shrubbery.

"Whenever we picked up a piece of litter, we knew we were one step closer to saving Britain's amazing wildlife.'

