Even the Pavements are Sparkling in Neston Town

Published: 3rd June 2021 20:04

Environmental Services worked hard to get the town centre looking cleaner and fresher.



When the sun is cracking the flags, it's hard not to look up and admire the blue sky. Spare a moment for the flags themselves and you can appreciate how much better they're looking this week.

The team from Environmental Services at Cheshire West and Chester Council, have worked hard to get the chewing gum stains off all the paving slabs in the town centre.

We're lucky to have nice paving around and about so it's really lovely to have it looking so bright and fresh, especially while the sun is shining down.

The Environmental Services team gave the whole area a deep clean and we're grateful for their efforts.

The end result, the fresh planting, the Al fresco dining: you hardly need to leave Neston to feel like you're on holiday.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.