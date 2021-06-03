  • Bookmark this page

Even the Pavements are Sparkling in Neston Town

Published: 3rd June 2021 20:04

Environmental Services worked hard to get the town centre looking cleaner and fresher. 

CWAC Environmental Services hard at work

When the sun is cracking the flags, it's hard not to look up and admire the blue sky. Spare a moment for the flags themselves and you can appreciate how much better they're looking this week. 

The team from Environmental Services at Cheshire West and Chester Council, have worked hard to get the chewing gum stains off all the paving slabs in the town centre. 

CWAC Council working hard for us.

We're lucky to have nice paving around and about so it's really lovely to have it looking so bright and fresh, especially while the sun is shining down.

CWAC Council working hard for us.

The Environmental Services team gave the whole area a deep clean and we're grateful for their efforts.

The end result, the fresh planting, the Al fresco dining: you hardly need to leave Neston to feel like you're on holiday.

CWAC Council working hard for us.

CWAC Council working hard for us.

CWAC Council working hard for us.

CWAC Council working hard for us.

