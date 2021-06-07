  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Get Involved with Friends of Flint Meadow Looking After Tank Fields

Published: 7th June 2021 10:27

After COVID hampered some efforts, the Friends of Flint Meadow Group (FOFM) are back looking after this Neston space, for all to enjoy.

Friends of Flint Meadow

Passionate about caring for and improving the green space that wraps around the Flint Close, Flint Drive and Flint Meadow area of Neston, sometimes known as Tanks Field, the Friends group have recently published their Spring newsletter.

In the update on the group and its work, there is also an invitation for others to get involved. They say: " If you fancy getting some fresh air and exercise why not come and join us? We'd love to have you along!"

This community group of volunteers became active in early 2020, supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council. They had plans in place for a community litter pick, for example, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other ideas.

The group managed to get to work in Summer 2020, meeting on Tuesday mornings, adhering to restrictions, and were pleased with the progress that has been made. If you have comments or suggestions, they're usually in the area between 10am - 11am on Tuesdays if you would like to say hello and have a chat.

The initial focus was the paths running through the parkland, trimming back verges and dealing with the Autumn leaf fall. Their efforts were appreciated by passers-by and the growing volunteer group took a sense of pride and satisfaction in their achievements.

Friends of Flint Meadow The 'Before & After' clear-up of the autumn leaf fall 2020 on the main path.

Jeff Scholefield continued to pick litter throughout the winter lockdown. He has achieved a huge amount to keep the park clean and tidy and says he has enjoyed the motivation and exercise.

Returning in Spring 2021, the priority has been tidying areas within and alongside the stream and wildflower seeds have been sown in several areas. We look forward to seeing the results later in the summer.

There have been several suggestions for improvements to enhance the Flint Meadow ‘experience'. Tree planting has been considered but is on hold for now. Andy James, CWAC's Park Development Officer has explained that many of our existing trees are still only teenagers, with plenty of growing still to do.

Also under consideration is the addition of more shrubs and introducing more springtime colour with bulb planting in the Autumn.

The Friends Group say: "We are keen to make the area more attractive to wildlife and will look to introduce, for example, nest boxes, bat boxes and bug hotels, possibly engaging with schools in this work.

"Our group and park users have expressed support for the installation of a bench or two as a place to dwell and enjoy the space. We understand that this has been explored in the past, before FOFM was established, and that there were mixed views from residents, however we do feel that seating would be a welcome asset and there is a precedent with the fallen tree in Tanks Field becoming a popular, if unintended, resting place for dog walkers and other park users."

To find out more about FOFM and see Committee contact details, have a look at their page here.

Friends of Flint Meadow

