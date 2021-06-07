  • Bookmark this page

Matilda Donates her Curls to the Little Princess Trust

Published: 7th June 2021 17:28

Matilda Walmsley from Willaston, just like her namesake Roald Dahl character, is smart and independent and decided herself to cut her long locks, all to help other children.

Superstar Matilda WalmsleyMatilda proudly shows off her 8-inch-long ponytails.

At 9 years old Matilda has made a personal sacrifice, cutting off her long bouncy curls. Her hair will be used on wigs made for children who have suffered hair loss whilst undergoing treatment for cancer.

She has always had long curly hair, but decided during lockdown to keep growing it, even after the hairdressers re-opened. She decided to donate her hair to: "...make another child feel a bit better."

She has just had her big haircut on Friday 4 June, when her waist-length hair was cut off in two 8-inch-long ponytails.

Her hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, who make wigs for children with cancer and she is also raising funds to aid Claire House hospice.

Superstar Matilda Walmsley

A week earlier, she was in the ice cream queue on the beach at just the right time to meet a little girl who had lost all her hair due to chemotherapy. She was wearing a wig from the Little Princess Trust and Matilda took that as a sign that she was definitely doing the right thing.

Matilda is also using the opportunity to raise funds for our local children’s hospice, the amazing Claire House. Her family and friends have all donated to her page on Just Giving, which you may find here.

Superstar Matilda Walmsley

You can donate by clicking here.

Matilda says: "... just wanted to do something kind and because she had seen her Mummy raise money for charity by running the London Marathon several times, it gave her the idea."

If anyone would like to support Matilda’s fundraising effort for Claire House, then you can find her JustGiving page here.

Superstar Matilda Walmsley

 

