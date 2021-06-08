  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Willaston Rotary Keeping Tidy Hadlow Road to Hooton

Published: 8th June 2021 09:45

Rotary Clubs on the Wirral peninsula turned out to clear the Wirral Circular Trail of litter. 

Hard at work

President of Willaston and South Wirral Rotary Club, Fiona Mosley, has been in touch to provide an update on the litter-pick effort they made Saturday 5 June 2021 and to express thanks to the volunteers who took part.

Volunteers make our area a more pleasant place to live and in this instance, thanks are extended to volunteers including Rotary Club members, Rachel from Neston Earth Group and also Trish from Neston.

The Wirral Way between Hadlow Road and Hooton Station was actually largely free of litter, except for plenty of Chewit wrappers and a passing cyclist dropping a water bottle.

However, there is a large amount of rubbish along the wire fence boundary of the new housing estate, which volunteers were unable to reach.

Volunteers enjoyed a pleasant stroll using litter pickers on loan from Cheshire West and Chester Council, that are free for any group to borrow.

Litter picking was followed by well-deserved tea and delicious cake at the Station Master's House coffee shop at beautifully maintained Haldlow Road station.

