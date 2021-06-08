  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Horse Sense Charity Cakes and Crafts Sale on Saturday

Published: 8th June 2021 11:15

The volunteers at Horse Sense Wirral are downing shovels and saddles to raise some much-needed funds. 

Horse Sense Wirral

On Saturday 12 June 2021 a selection of cakes and crafts, all lovingly homemade by Horse Sense's team of volunteers, will be available to buy at Lodge Farm, Neston Road, Thornton Hough CH63 1JE.

Horse Sense are a local animal rescue charity and they're passionate about rescuing, rehabilitating, retiring and all aspects of equine welfare.

Horse Sense Wirral

You can donate to Horse Sense Wirral, by clicking here.

 

 

 

